POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Hungary

UK Proposes New Standard Contractual Clauses For Data Transfers To Third Countries Jones Day EU and UK data protection rules each restrict transfers of personal data to third countries not regarded as having an adequate level of protection, such as the United States, China, Russia and India.

New Standard Contracts For Transfers Of Personal Data From The UK To Be Approved Mayer Brown In August 2021, the ICO launched a consultation on replacing the use of the old EU based standard contractual clauses for international transfers of personal data outside of the UK with new transfer tools to reflect the post-Brexit environment.

Data Protection Claims: Conclusion - A Fragmented Future Bindmans LLP Not so long ago, following the Court of Appeal's judgment in the seminal case of Lloyd v Google LLC [2019] EWCA Civ 1599, commentators and media outlets predicted an...

Employees' Right To Access Data In Germany: A New Ruling lus Laboris How can employers in Germany respond when employees seek to exercise their right to access data relating to them under data protection rules? A recent Federal Labour Court ruling may provide some guidance.

Blockchain And GDPR: Walking On Thin Ice ONTIER LLP One of the biggest headaches using blockchain for data security is the clash with GDPR, having the right for your data to be "forgotten". One of the founding pillars of blockchain is its immutability and ...