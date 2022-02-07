On 17 December 2021, the European Commission ("Commission") adopted an adequacy decision for the Republic of Korea.1 This adequacy decision allows the free flow of personal data from the EU to Korea, without any further need for additional safeguards.2

The Commission will conduct a first review of the decision after three years to evaluate the functioning of this framework. After this initial review, periodic reviews of this framework will take place at least every four years.

For more information on the adequacy decision, please consult its related FAQ .

A fully updated list of the countries benefiting from an adequate level of data protection can be consulted on the Commission's dedicated webpage .

Footnotes

1 Commission implementing decision of 17.12.2021 pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the adequate protection of personal data by the Republic of Korea under the Personal Information Protection Act.

2 Such as standard contractual clauses.

