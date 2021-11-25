In accordance with the Law "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Uzbekistan" No.ЗРУ-726 dated September 29, 2021 (the "Law No.ЗРУ-726") there have been introduced amendments to the Administrative Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (the "Administrative Code") and to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (the "Criminal Code").

The amendments shall come into the force upon expiration of three months from the date of entry the Law No.ЗРУ-726 into the force.

Penalties for illegal collection, systematization, storage, modification, addition, use, sharing, distribution, transfer, depersonalization and destruction of personal data, non-compliance with their processing using information technologies, including on the Internet, requirements for the collection, systematization and storage of personal data on technical means located on the territory of the republic, and in the databases of personal data registered in the State register of databases of personal data have been increased to 7 Basic Calculation Value (the "BCV") (UZS 1 890 000 or approximately USD 176) for individuals and to 50 BCV (UZS 13 500 000 or approximately USD 1 257) for officials under the Article 462 of the Administrative Code.

The same wrongdoings repeated after the application of an administrative penalty are subject to penalty in the amount from 100 BCV (UZS 2 700 000 or approximately UZS 252) to 150 BCV (UZS 1 611 750 or approximately USD 150) or deprivation of certain rights for up to three years or correctional labour up to three years.

The penalty for commitment of abovementioned actions in the group is set from 150 BCV (UZS 1 611 750 or approximately USD 150) to 200 BCV (UZS 2 149 000 or approximately USD 200) or correctional labour for two to three years or restriction of freedom from one to three years or imprisonment for up to three years.

