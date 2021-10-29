The Data Protection Act, 2021 (the "DPA") came into force on 9 July 2021 in the British Virgin Islands ("BVI").

In summary, any entity established in the BVI that handles any individual's personal information has certain obligations with respect to that information. These include ensuring that any such individual is formally apprised of what any of their personal data is being used for, and by whom. The entity is also responsible for personal information processed on its behalf by a third party processor.

