Mauritius:
FSC Signed The Administrative Arrangement For The Transfer Of Personal Data Between European Economic Area ("EEA") Authorities And Non EEA Authorities
04 October 2021
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
The Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (the
"FSC") has signed the
Administrative Arrangement ("AA") for the transfer of
personal data between European Economic Area ("EEA")
Authorities and non-EEA Authorities on 01 September 2021 and has
been added to the Master List of Appendix B signatories published
on the International Organization of Securities Commissions
("IOSCO") website.
The purpose of the AA is to provide safeguards for the transfer
of personal data from European Union ("EU") IOSCO
authorities to non-EU IOSCO authorities.
It is intended to supplement, but not conflict with, the IOSCO
Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Consultation
and Cooperation and the Exchange of Information ("MMoU"),
Enhanced MMoU and other arrangements.
The signature of the AA by the FSC depicts the FSC's
commitment to adhere to international standard pertaining to data
protection.
