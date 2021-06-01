Malta:
Three Years Of GDPR - Cross Border Transfers Of Personal Data (Video)
01 June 2021
Camilleri Preziosi Advocates
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Businesses are facing a challenge in their cross border
transfers of personal data to non EU countries following the
Schrems II judgement. What should business look out for besides
implementing Standard Contractual Clauses? Check out the video
below and watch this space for more!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from Malta
CCTV And Invasion To Privacy In The GCC
STA Law Firm
The world in this millennium is techno-dependent for almost every aspect of life whether its payment of debts through credit card, entering into contracts by parties distant through online,...
PIPA: An Update While You Wait
Kennedys Law LLP
Bermuda's Personal Information Protection Act 2016 (PIPA) will, when fully operative, represent a significant change in informational privacy law in Bermuda.
Data Protection Legislation Has Arrived In The BVI
Ogier
The British Virgin Islands has enacted new personal data protection legislation in the form of the Data Protection Act, 2021 (the DPA). Although enacted, the date on which the DPA will come into...