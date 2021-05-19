ARTICLE

On January 14, 2021, the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Uzbekistan" No.ZRU-666 was adopted. Article 13 of this Law supplements the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan "On Personal Data" (hereinafter – the "Law"). Thus, the Law now contains article 271 entitled "Special conditions for the processing of personal data of citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan".

Article 271 obliges owners and (or) operators, when processing personal data of citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan, to ensure the collection, systematization and storage of this data only on technical means physically located on the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan. At the same time, such technical means must be duly registered in the State Register of Personal Data Databases. In addition, this requirement also applies to the processing of personal data using information technologies, including through the Internet.

It is worth noting that the Owner of a personal data, according to the Law, is a person who owns a database that includes personal data. The Operator is defined as the person who processes the personal data.

These amendments shall enter into force on April 15, 2021. Accordingly, after the entry into force of these amendments, the personal data of citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan should be stored in the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Originally published 22 February 2021.

