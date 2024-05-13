Digital Nomads In Cyprus

The Digital Nomad Scheme that was established in Cyprus in 2021 provides non-EU citizens with the flexibility to legally reside in Cyprus longer than the period of three months that their visa provides for, while conducting their business under certain circumstances. A practical guide follows which addresses the most frequently asked questions regarding the digital nomad visa.

Is Digital Nomad Visa the appropriate choice for me? Am I eligible to apply?

Digital Nomad visa might be the right option for third-country nationals if they are able to perform work remotely through telecommunications technology. The key requirement for this type of residence permit is being employed in a company registered abroad, for which they can work regardless of their location, or being self-employed offering services remotely for clients located abroad. Moreover, another essential criterion that the applicant needs to meet, is that their net income is at least €3500 per month.

Is Digital Nomad Visa considered as a residency and/or work permit in Cyprus?

This type of visa is essentially a temporary residence permit, and not a work permit. It is clarified that this permit does not provide the successful applicant with the option to be employed in Cyprus as well; It is rather a way to encourage non-EU citizens that wish to reside temporarily in the Republic of Cyprus to do so on the basis that the business they conduct as employees of a company or as self-employed persons is located abroad and relates directly to telecommunications technology.

Can my family members benefit from Digital Nomads Scheme as well?

Family members of the main applicant can also benefit from this Scheme and reside in Cyprus for the same period as the Digital Nomad provided that they follow the procedure to obtain the residence permit as well. It is clarified that the family members do not have the right to be employed or perform any economic activity in Cyprus. It is also emphasized that the above amount of Euros 3500 as the minimum net income of the applicant is increased by 20% for the spouse or partner and by 15% for each child.

What documents do I have to prepare for my application?

The application for this residence permit is MVIS6. The necessary supporting documentation includes:

Copy of valid passport or other travel document with validity of at least three (3) months from the date of the submission of the application. Copy of the passport page that shows the last entry in the Republic. For employees working for a company registered abroad:

– Employment contract of indefinite duration or of at least equal duration to the requested residence permit,

– Employer's confirmation that the applicant can perform their duties remotely and that the project/work does not concern activity or provision of services to an employer registered in Cyprus.

– Duly stamped copy of the company's registration certificate abroad, stating the legal name, registered base, activity field and corporate purpose of the company.

– Information on the status of the applicant in the company.

OR

For self-employment:

– Contract(s) of project or of services with a duration of at least equal to the requested residence permit.

– Confirmation by the applicant that they can perform their duties remotely and that the project does not concern activity or provision of services to a client established in Cyprus.

Proof of salary payment showing the net income. Bank account (detailed bank statements of the last 6 months that prove the existence of a stable and satisfactory income outside the Republic). Original Certificate of Criminal Record from the country of origin (if the applicant resides in a country other than the country of origin, the certificate should be issued from the country of residence). Original blood analysis results showing that the applicant does not bear/suffer from HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B and C and chest x-rays for tuberculosis (TB), duly certified by a specialized doctor. Certificate of Health Insurance for medical care that covers inpatient and outpatient care and transportation of corpse (Plan A). Title deed or rental agreement of a house/apartment, duly stamped if valued over €5000. Affirmation to which the applicant will commit that they or their family members will not provide work or services or project in any way to an employer or clients established in Cyprus. Marriage Certificate, duly translated and certified. Birth Certificate of child/children, duly translated and certified.

When do I have to apply for my Digital Nomad Visa, and what are the submitting fees?

The applicant needs to submit the relevant application along with the abovementioned documents at the central offices of the Migration Department in Nicosia within three months from the date of arrival in the Republic of Cyprus. It is noted that an appointment with the Migration Department is necessary for this type of residence permit. The fee paid to the authorities for submitting the application is Euros 70.

What is the estimated processing time for my application? Upon success of my application, how long the permit is valid for?

The examination of the application is usually completed within 5-7 weeks. Upon success of the application, the applicant receives their digital nomad visa that is valid for one year.

How can I renew my Digital Nomad Visa?

In case the digital nomad visa holder wishes to renew their visa, they need to submit an application at least a month prior to the expiration of their current residence permit. Upon success of the application, it is possible that the renewed permit that will be issued by the authorities will have validity of 2 years instead of 1.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.