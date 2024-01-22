ARTICLE

Do you want to get residence permit in our gorgeous Mediterranean island Cyprus for you and your family from getting the new Cyprus Nomad Digital?

How it is works?

It is a new type of residence permit, for people who wish to live only in Cyprus but work for companies operating abroad, given especially the rapid rise of "remote working" policies adopted by a number of companies worldwide.

Who can apply for the digital nomad visa?

The beneficiaries for the digital nomad visa are third country (non-EU or non-EEA) nationals who:

work remotely using information and communications technology,

are employed and work remotely by their own company or another company,

located outside of the Republic of Cyprus or are self-employed and their customers are located outside of the Republic of Cyprus,

can prove that they have sufficient and adequate monthly income to support their living in Cyprus, of at least €3,500, after the deduction of contributions and taxes.

