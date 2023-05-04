The temporary residence permit in Cyprus, also known as the Pink Slip, allows holders of passports from countries outside the European Union to extend their stay in Cyprus for more than 3 months (90 days). It also allows tourists and visitors to extend their stay, regardless of the length of their original visa.

The Pink Slip is valid for 1 year and can be renewed annually. Under this permit, the holder has the right to live in Cyprus as a visitor (without the right to work). Also, his family members, his/her spouse and children (under 18 years of age), can obtain it as dependents. The whole family applies at the same time - each family member submits a separate application form and receives their temporary residence card. There are, of course, limitations to the temporary residence permit that should not be ignored by holders. The holder cannot stay outside Cyprus for more than three consecutive months as the permit will be automatically cancelled.

He does not have the right to work in Cyprus

Provided only to third country nationals who wish to extend their stay in Cyprus

Valid for one year, renewable annually.

As of 1st January 2023, the Cypriot government introduced several changes to temporary residence permit policies, including revised financial criteria and adjusted health/good character requirements. Initial temporary residence permit applicants must now evidence sufficient financial resources, meeting a minimum threshold income of at least €2,000 per month, with 20% additional income for spouses and 15% for each accompanying child. Income sourced from within Cyprus, such as dividends from a Cyprus company or rental income, may be included in the application as proof of the minimum stipulated income.

Moreover, applicants must transfer and provide proof of at least €10,000 in their personal bank account in Cyprus. With effect from 1st May 2023, applicants renewing existing temporary residence permits must provide their banking history from the past 12 months, evidencing at least €24,000 in foreign remittances and a current bank statement with a balance of at least €6,000. As such, any applications submitted prior to 1st May 2023, will be examined based on the current policy for renewal applications. Previously, temporary residence permit applicants were not subject to specific financial thresholds. As for amendments made to health and good character requirements, permit holders and their dependents now require a clean criminal record (duly apostilled or legalized) from their country of origin or residence, where previously no criminal record was required. A medical certificate for HIV, venereal diseases, hepatitis B and C and a chest x-ray for tuberculosis is also required for permit holders and all dependents aged six years and over after they arrive in Cyprus. Previously, temporary residency permit holders did not require a medical test.

Holders of a temporary residence permit who have resided legally and continuously in Cyprus for five years and had for the entire aforementioned period a valid temporary residence card in Cyprus have the right to apply for a long-term residence permit which, once obtained, does not need to be renewed every year, that is, it does not expire. Therefore, after the lapse of 5 years, they will acquire the status of permanent residence without any restrictions. The legal basis of the permanent residence status is as per Regulations 5 and 6(2) of the Aliens and Immigration Regulations.

There are various categories of obtaining permanent residence status in Cyprus. One of them is permanent residence through Investment.

This category includes investors who buy real estate in Cyprus and have sufficient income from abroad:

Regulation 6.2 provides for the Fast Track Residence Permit for buyers of a new house or apartment in Cyprus worth more than €300,000 (plus VAT).

Category F requires an investment in real estate worth more than €100,000 (plus VAT) and a guaranteed annual income from abroad that covers the costs of living in Cyprus, without the need to undertake business activity in Cyprus. Annual income should be more than €9,568 for each person, plus €4,613 for each dependent.

As we have seen above, temporary and permanent permit holders do not have the right to work in Cyprus. Cypriot legislation, however, provides, for those persons who want to work, a separate category with the right to permanent residence and work.

This type of permit concerns owners and employees of companies with international operations:

Category C: Investors who work for their own company, provided that they bring €200,000 worth of foreign capital, which will be used for their corporate activities in Cyprus.

Category E: People who have been offered permanent employment.

Now for non-EU passport holders who are married to a Cypriot citizen, their minor children from a previous marriage, as well as the Cypriot citizen's parents or the spouse's parents, have the right to apply for a residence permit of unlimited duration which gives them the right to stay.

According to the official information from the Cyprus Civil Registry and Migrant Department, UK nationals and their family members who exercised their right to free movement to Cyprus before 1st January 2021 and, even if they have not completed continuous residence of five years, will be eligible for a residence permit (MUKW1). Thus, strictly interpreting this regulation this means that if they can prove that they visited Cyprus even for one day during the period February 2020 to 31st December 2020 in the past, they can apply under this category. This category provides UK Citizens with the same rights as EU members. This is the reason why, for British citizens, the careful examination of their application is required and legal advice is needed prior to applying under any one of the above categories. The application of the Brexit Agreement (withdrawal agreement) needs strict interpretation for every applicant.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.