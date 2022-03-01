The Council of Ministers authorised the introduction of the Digital Nomad Visa Scheme in Cyprus on October 15, 2021, with a limit of 100 residence permits to be awarded on a first-in, first-served basis.

The "Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa" scheme allows non-EU and third-country citizens (non-EEA nationals) to work location-independently using telecommunication technology. It permits them to provisionally reside in Cyprus and work for an abroad registered employer or carry out work for companies or clients situated abroad using telecommunications technology.

The scheme aims to reinforce Cyprus positioning as a digital service hub, which in combination with the other benefits offered by Cyprus, will contribute to the development of the country's business and economic growth. The "Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa Scheme" introduction is part of the Strategy for Attracting Businesses for Activities or/and Expansion of their Activities in Cyprus.

Beneficiaries

Non - EU citizens or non-EEA nationals who:

Are able to work remotely with the use of information technology.

Are employed in a firm registered abroad, for which they can work location - independently, or are self-employed providing remote services for clients located abroad.

Can prove with evidence that they have a fixed and adequate net income of a minimum ?3500 per month (after contributions and tax deductions)

Benefits of the Scheme

The persons who are granted the Digital Nomad residence permit will have the following benefits:

They have the right to reside in Cyprus for a year, with the possibility of extending their residence for another two years.

The family members of the Digital Nomad have the right to reside in Cyprus for the same period as the Digital Nomad, however, with no rights of employment and/or any other economic activity in Cyprus.

Provided that they remain in Cyprus for one or more periods exceeding 183 days within the same tax year; in that case, the Digital Nomad is considered a tax resident of Cyprus, provided that he is not a tax resident in any other country.

Family members

The Digital Nomads' family members can reside in Cyprus for the same period as the Digital Nomad, without having any employment or economic activity rights in Cyprus.

Family members include the spouse/partner of the Digital Nomad and their children under 18 of age.

The family members should obtain a temporary residence permit following the procedure as per below.

Procedure

To obtain a temporary residence permit, the applicant must, within three (3) months from the first day of landing in Cyprus, submit the required application along with the necessary documentation, as these are stated in the relevant lists, at the Offices of the Immigration Department in Nicosia, after scheduling an appointment via the online platform. All documentation submitted with the application forms must be officially translated and duly certified.

In cases where the applicant is residing in Cyprus subject to a different status, he or she has the right to apply to the Civil Registry and Migration Department in Nicosia for a temporary residence permit as a Digital Nomad.

Applicants can submit their applications either personally or via an authorised representative.

Applications that are not supported with all required documents will not be accepted for review.

In case of a change in the applicant's data during the application's evaluation process, it should be directly reported to the Department.

The amount for the applicable fees shall be paid as stated below for the application submission.

The collection of biometric data (photo and fingerprints) and the signature of the third-country national is required for the issuance of the temporary residence permit, which is done with the presentation of a valid travel document and the application submission receipt. The biometric data can be collected at the Immigration Department's offices in Nicosia or the district unit of the Aliens and Immigration Service of the Police in the third-country national's district of residence at the same time or after the application is submitted. Only a photo is required for persons under six years old during the application submission. This requirement applies during the renewal of the temporary residency permit.

The renewal applications must be submitted to the Civil Registry and Migration Department in Nicosia, along with all required supporting documentation, at least one month before the temporary residence permit's expiration date. The fees for submitting the application must be paid as stated in the fees paragraph.

If the application is approved, a letter will be received by the applicant notifying them on how to obtain the temporary residence permit.

If the application is rejected, the applicant will receive a letter stating the reasons for rejection.

Fees

For the issuance or renewal of the temporary residence permit, ?70

For registration to the Aliens' Registry (initial registration cases only), ?70

Examination period

The assessment period of the application is between 5 to 7 weeks.

Temporary residence permit duration

The validity of the first temporary residence permit is one year.

The renewal of the temporary residence permit has a validity of no more than two years.

Application form and accompanying documents

Download the application form (MVIS4) and the documents lists accompanying the digital nomads and their family members' applications.

Cyprus Digital Nomad Application Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa Accompanying Documents Family Members - Dependant Children Application

