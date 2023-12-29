Cyprus as a hub for investment funds

Cyprus has established itself as an attractive investment fund hub in Europe. Cyprus is an advantageous compared to other countries due to the quality of services provided by service providers in this area at a comparatively lower cost than other

countries. Most importantly, however, what makes Cyprus have a competitive advantage is the extremely attractive tax regime. Below we briefly set out a number of tax incentives implemented to attract foreign investors.

Tax Incentives

No capital gains on disposal of Capital gains tax is only imposed on the sale of immovable property situated in Cyprus as well as on the sale of shares directly or indirectly held in companies (other than listed shares) in which the underlying asset is immovable property situated in Cyprus.

Notional Interest Deduction (NID) on new capital introduced resulting in a reduced effective interest tax

No tax on dividends received

No withholding taxes on dividend payments from Cyprus to non- residents

Low corporate tax rate – 12.5%

Low operating costs

Each AIF compartment taxed as a separate taxpayer

Interest received is taxed at the corporate tax rate

Cyprus benefits from over 60 double tax treaties

Further incentives for investors

The redemption of units is not subject to tax or SDC

No deemed dividend distribution tax

No withholding taxes or SDC on dividend payments for investors holding a non-domiciled status

No withholding tax for corporate investors

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.