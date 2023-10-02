ARTICLE

Cyprus has branded itself through history as a country where its real value is created through the nurturing of creative ideas, which made it a home for many prospective entrepreneurs and foreign investors looking for investments and growth as well as open access to European markets. In this respect Cyprus is a perfect choice when it comes to starting up all kinds of small to large scale companies.

The reformed Cyprus investment sector provides essential support and opens new roads full of opportunities for investors including but not limited to real estate, shipping, infrastructure, non-performing loans, oil and gas, renewable energy, start-ups, and private equity projects, which can all be accommodated through Cyprus fund vehicles in an EU-compliant manner.

Cyprus offers benefits for both foreign and resident investors (including non-domiciled resident investors):

Foreign Investors

no withholding tax on dividends

no taxation on redemption of units

no deemed distribution restrictions

Resident Investors

option of 8% flat rate taxation on performance-based variable remuneration for certain employees

a withholding tax on dividends of 17% if the investor is an individual who is both tax resident and domiciled in Cyprus

no taxation on redemption of units

no withholding tax if the investor is a company

Resident Investors – Non-Domiciled

option of 8% flat rate taxation on performance-based variable remuneration for certain employees

exemption from withholding tax on dividends of 17%

no taxation on redemption of units

no withholding tax if the investor is a company

Eurofast team of experts provides tailor made solutions that allow our clients to set up and manage the most appropriate fund structure for their needs, having the capacity to set up Alternative Investment Funds of Unlimited Number of Investors (AIF UNP), Alternative Investment Funds of Limited Number of Investors (AIF LNP) or/and Registered Alternative Investment Funds (RAIF).

As Fund Administrators we are under close monitoring by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), one of the most severe and reputable regulators in the European Union.

As such, we offer full-scale administrative work, keep registry evidencing ownership participation in full confidentiality, and swiftly handle ad hoc requests from investors. Eurofast professionals perform Net Asset Value calculations to keep investors aware of subscriptions and redemptions.

Our state of art IT platform grants 24/7 cyber-security of investor's data and fund documentation.

