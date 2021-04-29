ARTICLE

Withholding taxes – paid to Cyprus (inbound payments to Cyprus)

COUNTRY DIVIDENDS % INTEREST % ROYALTIES % Armenia 0/5 5 5 Andorra 0 0 0 Austria 10 0 0 Azerbaijan* 0 0 0 Bahrain 0 0 0 Belarus 5/10/15 5 5 Belgium 10/15 0/10 0 Bosnia*** 10 10 10 Bulgaria 5/10 0/7 10 Barbados 0 0 0 Canada 15 0/15 0/10 China 10 10 10 Czech Republic 0/5 0 0/10 Denmark 0/15 0 0 Egypt 5/10 10 10 Ethiopia 5 5 5 Estonia 0 0 0 Finland 5/15 0 0 France 10/15 0/10 0/5 Georgia 0 0 0 Germany 5/15 0 0 Greece 25 10 0/5 Guernsey 0 0 0 Hungary 5/15 0/10 0 Iceland 5/10 0 5 India 10 0/10 10 Iran 5/10 5 6 Ireland 0 0 0/5 Italy 15 10 0 Jersey 0 0 0 Kuwait 0 0 5 Kazakhstan 5/5 0/10 10 Kyrgystan* 0 0 0 Latvia 0/10 0/10 0/5 Lebanon 5 5 0 Lithuania 0/5 0 5 Luxembourg 0/5 0 0 Malta 0 0/10 10 Mauritius 0 0 0 Moldova 5/10 5 5 Montenegro*** 10 10 5 Netherlands** 0/15 0 0 Norway 0/15 0 0 Poland 0/5 0/5 5 Portugal 10 10 10 Qatar 0 0 5 Romania 10 0/10 0/5 Russia 0/5/15 0/5/15 0 San Marino 0 0 0 Saudi Arabia 0/5 0 5/8 Singapore 0 0 5 Seychelles 0 0/7/10 10 Slovakia 0/5/10 0/10 0/5 Slovenia 5 5 5 South Africa 5/10 0 0 Spain 0/5 0 0 Sweden 5/15 0/10 0 Syria 0/15 0 0 Switzerland 0/15 0/10 10/15 Tadzhikistan* 0 0 0 Thailand 10 10/15 5/10/15 Ukraine 5/15 5 5/10 United Arab Emirates 0 0 0 United Kingdom 0/15 0 0 United States 5/15 0/10 0 Uzbekistan* 0 0 0



The above table provides a summary of the withholding taxes applicable for payments to Cyprus companies from double tax treaty countries.

*The treaty between Cyprus and USSR continues to apply.

** Pending ratification.

*** Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia apply the Yugoslavia/Cyprus treaty.

Dividends

No withholding taxes exist for dividend payments which are made to non tax residents of Cyprus.

Interest

No withholding taxes exist for interest payments which are made to non tax residents of Cyprus.

Royalties

No withholding taxes are levied on royalties as long as the right is used outside Cyprus. If the right is used in Cyprus, the rates appearing in the table in the previous page apply.

