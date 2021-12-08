We are proud for Eleni Drakou, Partner contributor to the latest issue of the Step Journal. The Step Journal provides news, reviews, opinion and technical analysis on trends and issues, industry debates, incisive comments and thoughtful analysis; legislative developments and implications; technical briefings and taxation updates. The articles are written by top professionals in their field from around the world.

Eleni's article focuses on explaining how mutual wills are implemented under Cyprus Law, taking into consideration the recent developments in Cyprus Case Law, where practitioners will be able to advise clients who wish to execute a mutual will which can now be applied and implemented by the Cyprus Courts.

You can read the full article here.

