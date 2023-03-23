Europe's Premier Gathering for Fraud, Asset Tracing and Recovery, Insolvency and Forensic Practitioners will be taking place in Geneva on 16th and 17th March. Organised by C5, the conference is now in its 17th year and attracts the international 'Who's who' of professionals engaged in tackling fraud and insolvency. Past conferences have evidenced important milestones in the field including historic government enforcement announcements, new strategies to tackle the uncertainty of Blockchain and cryptocurrency, and exploration of the finer points of asset recovery in multi-jurisdictional matters.

With asset recovery challenges on the increase, an emerging prospect of allowing relief to support foreign proceedings, continued geopolitical shifts and intensifying global recovery risks the 1200+ attendees of this year's conference will also have much to ruminate on. Helping to provide food for thought will be Partner Costas Stamatiou who will be featuring in a panel discussion concerning 'A Global Recap of the Most Pressing Challenges in Fraud and Asset Recovery'. Other topics on the agenda include 'Developments in tracing and recovering crypto assets' , 'Impact of whistle-blower claims on cross-border investigations' and 'Methodologies and trends in cross border white collar crime and compliance'.

Full details of the conference may be viewed here.

