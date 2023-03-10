The Index of industrial output prices for January 2023 reached 136,3 units (base 2015=100), recording a decrease of 2,4% compared to December 2022. Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 17,0%.

In January 2023 compared to December 2022, the index showed a rise in the sectors of mining and quarrying by 3,8% and manufacturing by 0,4%, while it showed a decrease in the sectors of electricity supply by 8,9% and water supply and materials recovery by 2,2%.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, an increase was recorded in the sectors of electricity supply (36,6%), mining and quarrying (18,2%) and manufacturing (12,2%) and a decrease in the sector of water supply and materials recovery by 1,2%.

By division of economic activity in manufacturing, in January 2023 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, increases were recorded in all economic activities. The most significant were observed in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (21,2%), the manufacture of food products and beverages (14,4%), the manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture (13,4%), the manufacture of paper and paper products and printing (10,6%), the manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products (9,9%) and the manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (8,8%).

Source: Cystat

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.