The Index of industrial output prices for December 2022 reached 138,6 units (base 2015=100), recording an increase of 0,3% compared to November 2022. Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 18,7%. For the period January-December 2022, the index showed an increase of 22,4% compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

In December 2022 compared to November 2022, the index remained stable in the sectors of mining and quarrying and electricity supply, while it showed a rise in the sector of manufacturing by 0,4%. In the sector of water supply and materials recovery the index recorded a decrease of 1,0%.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, an increase was recorded in all sectors, as follows: electricity supply 40,1%, mining and quarrying 14,3%, manufacturing 12,6% and water supply and materials recovery 4,9%.

By division of economic activity in manufacturing, in December 2022 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, increases were recorded in all economic activities. The most significant were observed in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (19,8%), the manufacture of food products and beverages (14,6%), the manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture (13,2%), the manufacture of paper and paper products and printing (12,4%), the manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products (12,4%) and the manufacture of rubber and plastic products (9,6%).

Source:Cystat

