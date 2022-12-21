In September 2022, the industrial turnover Index reached 205,4 units (base 2015=100), recording an increase of 22,6% compared to September 2021. For the period January-September 2022, the index recorded an increase of 22,8% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In manufacturing, the industrial turnover Index for September 2022 reached 179,6 units, recording an increase of 12,4% compared to September 2021. Increases were also noted in the sectors of electricity supply (+62,6%), mining and quarrying (+39,3%) and water supply and materials recovery (+7,8%).

Source:Cystat

