POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Cyprus

Law Of 30 June 2022 Amending The Amended Law Of 16 May 1975 On The Status Of Condominiums For The Purpose Of Introducing A Works Fund ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme The Law, which entered into force on 1 October 2022, has introduced a mandatory works fund for condominiums subject to the provisions of the amended Law of 16 May 1975...

Key Issues In Negotiating A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Juristconsult Chambers Renewable energy presents several challenges in the negotiation process.

ESG In The Banking And Insurance Sectors – New Draft RTS On The Disclosure Of Fossil Gas And Nuclear Energy Investments Arendt & Medernach On 9 March 2022, the European Commission adopted Regulation (EU) 2022/1214, which (under certain conditions) places nuclear and gas energy activities on the list of economic activities covered by the EU taxonomy.

Cyprus And The EU Green Deal Elias Neocleous & Co LLC The climate change is one of the most important challenges of our time and the European Union is taking steps forward in order to be able to make Europe the first climate neutral continent in the world.