Regulating the conduct of public authorities in their execution of requests submitted by citizens of the Republic of Cyprus was the focus of a recent Supreme Court of Cyprus judgement. In particular, the issue of abusive conduct of bodies exercising public authority and the manner in which such behaviours can be remedied were highlighted. Critical details of this case as well as the conclusion of the Supreme Court are discussed at length in a recent article by Associate Angelos Antonellos in Phileleftheros. The Greek version of this article can be viewed here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.