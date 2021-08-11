1. Identifying Assets in the Jurisdiction

These orders are designed to force a third party to divulge the details of a wrongdoer so that the applicant/claimant can bring a named action against them. A Norwich Pharmacal order is essentially an order under which a respondent who is involved or mixed up in a wrongdoing (whether innocently or not) is required to disclose certain documents and/or information to the applicant; for example, to identify the wrongdoer or trace its assets. Typically, an application for a Norwich Pharmacal order will be made where, without the information requested, no claim can be brought against the wrongdoer or property misappropriated may not be found.

In addition to the above, Cypriot courts also asserted jurisdiction in issuing orders by way of a "Chabra" injunction (TSB Private Bank International v Chabra [1992] 1 WLR 231). A Chabra injunction is essentially a freezing order directed to a party against which the claimant does not have a substantive cause of action. It is made to enforce a judgment (or an anticipated judgment) against that third party and/or freeze assets that are beneficially owned by the cause of action defendant.

Interim attachment orders, commonly referred to as "Mareva" injunctions, are often issued by the Cypriot courts when the applicant can show that unless the freezing order is issued, there is a real risk of alienation or dissipation of assets. In recent years the jurisdiction of the Cypriot courts to issue worldwide freezing orders has also been recognised. The court will issue the requested order on the balance of convenience towards preserving a particular status quo pending the final adjudication and determination of the issues of the relevant proceedings.

Freezing orders prohibiting the removal of assets from the jurisdiction, but also preventing the respondent from dissipating assets in general, are commonly issued by the courts where the conditions set by the case law are met. Disclosure orders may also be ordered alongside a freezing order so as to enable the monitoring and effectiveness of the freezing order. Most often the Cypriot courts will issue the following interim orders/injunctions.

Another option available in Cyprus for the purposes of identification or tracing of property assets is through an order of the court ordering the disclosure of information in relation to the specific assets of a party. Cypriot courts have a wide discretion to issue interim orders and injunctions, including prohibiting and mandatory injunctions ordering the respondent to act in a particular manner or perform certain activities, as well as disclosure orders for the purpose of asset tracking and execution. In examining an application for a mandatory injunction, specific conditions should be met that are set out in the legislation and the case law.

The results of such search on the electronic registry of the Registrar of Companies may provide general information in relation to the identity of the company's shareholders and directors as well as the number of shares held by each one of them, as well as present and previous charges. Furthermore, each company has to file its financial statements to the Registrar of Companies, which are accessible to the public with the payment of a fee. Therefore, information can be obtained through the financial statements.

As a general remark, in Cyprus, information as to the location and position of the assets of a party is not publicly available, in the sense that in the absence of a court judgment/order ordering the disclosure of relevant information, one cannot obtain information with regard to the location and position of the property assets of another party. However, a judgment creditor or a party to an action or other litigation proceeding can also obtain information against the judgment debtor or other party in relation to the latter's immovable property, from the Land Registry. If assets are held by a company registered in Cyprus, a limited amount of information with regard to the entity may be obtained from the electronic database/registry of the Registrar of Companies that is available to the public.

2. Domestic Judgments

There is a register of all judgments and in it one can find some limited information that includes the date of issue of the judgment and the parties in favour of whom the judgment was issued as well as the parties against whom the judgment was issued. The fact that a judgment was issued will remain in the register even though the judgment debtor may have paid off the judgment debt.

All judgments issued by a court exercising its civil jurisdiction can be enforced, with the exception of judgments the execution of which has been stayed either by the first-instance court or the Supreme Court and declaratory judgments, such as a judgment that may simply declare the non- existence of a debt or declare the proper termination of a contract.

Any final judgment issued followed an inter parte hearing may be appealed by the losing party. Upon filing an appeal, the appellant may also request the stay of execution of the judgment under appeal - such a request is promoted firstly through the court that issued the first-instance judgment and, if it is dismissed, then through the Supreme Court. However, exceptional circumstances should be shown in order for the stay to be granted.

Any order granted ex parte can be requested to be set aside by any person who is affected by it. Such a request will be done via the filing of a by summons application and will therefore proceed to a hearing. If a measure for enforcement is requested through a by summons application (for example, the sale of charged shares), then in any event the debtor will have the opportunity to appear and oppose the granting of the requested execution order.

A judgment creditor may proceed and conduct a search at the Land Registry to locate any immovable property registered in the name of the judgment debtor. Upon a relevant application by the judgment creditor, the court may examine the judgment debtor with regard to their financial position and assets, and subsequently the court may order the judgment debtor to make payments over the debt on a monthly basis. Furthermore, the judgment creditor may also request the issue of Mareva orders and disclosure orders in aid of execution, thus allowing the judgment creditor to freeze the debtor's assets and gain information on the assets available for execution.

Writs of attachments or writs of possession are more straightforward procedures and can be adjudicated in six months, although obtaining possession of an immovable property may still be delayed by other factors, such as if the property is rented to a third party.

Depending on the complexity of the matter, the value of the claim and whether the procedure will be burdened by further interlocutory applications, this process can take anything between three months and a year.

An application for the appointment of a receiver for reasons of equitable execution could take between four and twelve months to be adjudicated. An application for the freezing of assets may also be necessary to pursue if there are fears that the judgment debtor may alienate their assets. Such an application can be made ex parte (if there is urgency or other exceptional circumstances) but will then have to be served to the respondents and will usually be followed by a hearing.

Ex parte applications are fixed by the Registrar between seven and ten days from filing for first appearance, whereas applications by summons are fixed between one and one and a half months from filing, and in applications by summons the debtor may file an opposition to the measure of enforcement requested by the creditor, leading therefore to a hearing and the court reserving its judgment and issuing it at a later date. For example, an application for charging of shares is an ex parte application and therefore will be adjudicated quickly; however, an application for the sale of the shares thereafter is a by summons application that can take anything between three and eight months to be adjudicated.

Many different factors are taken into consideration when calculating the costs and time needed for enforcing a domestic judgment, such as the amount of the judgment, the chosen measure for enforcement, whether there will be substantial opposition by the debtor in the enforcement proceedings (delaying tactics, the filing of interim applications, etc), and the agreement for costs of services between the advocate and the client; therefore, it is impossible to assess a general range of costs to be incurred by the applicant. The type of enforcement measure that will be chosen by the creditor will depend on any information available regarding the debtor's assets, such as movable and immovable property, shares in another company or money in bank accounts.

Regarding garnishee orders, according to this method of execution, a money judgment is enforced through the attachment of the debts due or accruing due to the judgment debtor that form part of their property available in execution (ie, garnishee order). By this method of execution, a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor is required to pay directly to the judgment creditor the debt due or accruing due from them to the judgment debtor, or as much of it as may be sufficient to satisfy the amount of the judgment.

The Civil Procedure Law, Cap 6 provides that every court's judgment ordering the payment of money may be enforced through all or any of the following methods of execution and enforcement directed against the judgment debtor.

Once a party obtains a judgment in Cyprus or once a foreign judgment is recognised and registered in Cyprus (once a foreign judgment is registered, it takes the form of a domestic judgment and it is treated as such by the courts in Cyprus), then the party who has obtained a judgment may take execution measures towards the satisfaction of the judgment.

A party can seek most of the remedies usually available under common law and the principles of equity. The Cypriot courts have broad powers to award a variety of remedies to a successful claimant. Most commonly, the following remedies are awarded for civil and commercial claims:

Other orders that can be issued are orders in support of arbitration or foreign proceedings, or orders facilitating an arbitration proceeding. Under Regulation (EU) 1215/2012 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters (Recast Brussels Regulation), Cypriot courts can issue an interim order at any time in aid or support of court proceedings pending before the courts of an EU member state without the need to file substantive proceedings in Cyprus. These orders are considered interim, pending the adjudication of the main proceeding, which is taking place in another jurisdiction.

Such orders are deemed appropriate in cases where a prohibitive injunction is insufficient on its own. These cases are likely to arise where there is a measurable risk that a defendant/respondent will act in breach of the freezing order or otherwise seek to ensure that its assets will not be available to satisfy any judgment that may be given against it.

Furthermore, the Cypriot courts may issue interim prohibitive, mandatory, disclosure or preservation orders within the framework of pending proceedings, as discussed in 1.1 Options to Identify Another Party's Asset Position . In addition to these orders, Cypriot courts have jurisdiction to issue Anton Piller orders (search orders enabling the claimant to enter premises and obtain information that is likely to be destroyed), Norwich Pharmacal orders (ordering disclosure of information against a wrongdoer) and gagging orders (preventing the respondents from disclosing the filing of the proceedings and/or the application to the public in general, any potential defendants and/or any other unauthorised third party). Orders for the appointment of an interim receiver or an administrator of assets can also be issued.

There are various types of other interim judgments/orders that can be issued by the court in the process of a litigation proceeding that are issued following the filing of a relevant application by a party, such as a judgment for the claimant to provide security for costs, a judgment for amending pleadings, and a judgment for the provision of further and better particulars on a filed pleading.

A defendant can apply to the court to have the claim dismissed and/or set aside, and/or request to strike out part or the whole action for various reasons, such as due to lack of jurisdiction of the Cypriot court to try the action, the actionable right being covered by res judicata, or the proceedings being frivolous and vexatious or constituting an abuse of the court's process.

Additionally, where the defendant files an appearance or a defence to a specially endorsed writ of summons, the claimant can, where appropriate, apply for a summary judgment on the grounds that there is no defence to the action. Summary judgment proceedings are governed by Order 18 of the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR). Although a summary judgment does not always result in the final adjudication of a case, it is a fast-track procedure that can be used by a claimant seeking the quick adjudication of its claim, in instances where it has good and valid reasons to believe that the defendant has no defence.

Legal proceedings in a district court in Cyprus are initiated when a writ of summons or an originating summons is filed and sealed at court. The writ of summons can be generally endorsed (containing only a list of the remedies sought) or specially endorsed (containing a statement of claim providing the main factual background on which the cause of action is founded). Following service of the proceedings, the defendant has ten days to file an appearance and then a defence must be filed within 14 days.

3. Foreign Judgments

3.1 Legal Issues Concerning Enforcement of Foreign Judgments

When a judgment is recognised and registered within the Cyprus jurisdiction, then it has the same legal effect as if the judgment had been issued by a Cypriot court. Without such recognition, a foreign judgment debt will not be deemed valid by the Cypriot courts for the purposes of promoting execution measures or a winding-up/bankruptcy petition against the judgment debtor in Cyprus. Judgments issued by a court of a member state of the EU are recognised in Cyprus pursuant to the provisions of the European regulations, particularly Regulation 44/2001 on Jurisdiction and the Recognition and Enforcement of Judgments in Civil and Commercial Matters, Regulation 1215/2012 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters (recast), Regulation 805/2004 creating a European Enforcement Order for uncontested claims and Regulation (EC) No 1346/2000 on insolvency proceedings. For judgments obtained in the United Kingdom, British dominions, protectorates and mandated territories as well as other foreign countries that accord reciprocal treatment to judgments given in the Republic of Cyprus, recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments is governed by the Foreign Judgments (Reciprocal Enforcement) Law of 1935, Cap 10, as amended. After the exit of the UK from the European Union, this particular law is the only available legal basis for the recognition of a UK judgment in Cyprus. Registration of a UK judgment on the basis of common law will also be available if the Cap 10 is not applicable in that particular case. In the event that the UK accedes to the Lugano Convention on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters, then the provisions of the Convention will be applicable instead. Bilateral Treaties Cyprus is also part of various bilateral treaties relating to the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments - including the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Georgia and China - as well as a signatory of various multilateral conventions. Depending on the country of origin of the various judgments, one needs to examine the provisions of the applicable treaties in order to determine the legal requirements that need to be complied with for the purpose of recognition of the judgment. Such treaties and conventions are based on the "principle of reciprocity" and therefore a foreign judgment may not be recognised in Cyprus if the courts of a foreign country would not be willing to proceed with the recognition of an identical judgment had this been issued by Cypriot courts. For the sake of completeness, it is noted here that on 2 July 2019, the Hague Conference on Private International Law finalised a new treaty on enforcement of judgments that aims to facilitate the enforcement of judgment in the contracting states. The New Hague Convention will only apply between those countries that ratify it and bring it into force. Cyprus has not yet ratified the Convention. The rules concerning the procedure on recognition, enforcement and execution of foreign judgments issued by a court of a country with which Cyprus has concluded a bilateral or multilateral treaty for the recognition of judgments are contained in Law No 121(1)/2000. Assuming Jurisdiction Pursuant to Article 2 of Law No 121(1)/2000, Cypriot courts will assume jurisdiction to adjudicate applications for the recognition of foreign judgment when at least one of the parties is resident within the Cyprus jurisdiction. In a recent judgment of the Supreme Court of Cyprus, VTB Bank (Open Joint-Stock Company) ? Taruta Sergey Alekseyevich, General Application: 378/14, 12/06/20, it was held obiter that in order for the Cypriot courts to have power to issue a judgment for the recognition and enforcement of a foreign judgment in Cyprus, it is necessary for the respondent, or at least the applicant, to be resident in Cyprus. However, the judgment leaves room for argument and it remains to be seen how it will be interpreted by the district courts. Judgments outside the EU or Treaties If the foreign judgment is issued by a court of a country outside the EU with which Cyprus has not signed an international treaty, then the recognition and enforcement of the judgment may be achieved via a common law action. In such instance, the judgment creditor may initiate an action before the Cypriot courts requesting an award for damages in the amount of the foreign judgment on the basis of the foreign judgment debt. Within the framework of this procedure, it is possible to apply for the issue of a summary judgment on the ground that the defendant (ie, the judgment debtor) has no defence. Cypriot courts will assume jurisdiction when the judgment debtor is resident within the Cyprus jurisdiction. Further to the recent judgment of Taruta above, issued by the Supreme Court of Cyprus, it appears that the defendant in a common law action for the recognition of a foreign judgment will need to be resident within the jurisdiction of Cyprus. This position has only been stated obiter and does not form a binding precedent upon the Cypriot courts, and it remains to be seen whether Cypriot courts will adopt it within the framework of such procedures.

3.2 Variations in Approach to Enforcement of Foreign Judgments

As explained in 3.1 Legal Issues Concerning Enforcement of Foreign Judgments, the procedure and legal requirements that need to be met for the purpose of recognition and enforcement of a foreign judgment vary to a significant extent depending on the country of origin of the foreign judgment, as different legal frameworks apply in each case.

3.3 Categories of Foreign Judgments Not Enforced

In relation to judgments issued within the EU, Article 2 of Regulation 1215/2012 defines "judgments", which can be recognised as follows: "Any judgment given by a court or tribunal of an EU Member State, whatever the judgment may be called, including a decree, order, decision or writ of execution, as well as the determination of costs or expenses by an officer of the court". The Regulation does not extend to revenue, customs or administrative matters or to the liability of the state for acts and omissions in the exercise of state authority (acta iure imperii). In addition, the Regulation does not apply to: the status or legal capacity of natural persons, rights in property arising out of a matrimonial relationship or out of a relationship deemed by the law applicable to such relationship to have comparable effects to marriage;

bankruptcy proceedings relating to the winding up of insolvent companies or other legal persons, judicial arrangements, compositions and analogous proceedings;

social security;

arbitration;

maintenance obligations arising from a family relationship, parentage, marriage or affinity; and

wills and succession, including maintenance obligations arising by reason of death. With regard to foreign judgments issued by courts of countries with which Cyprus has entered into bilateral or multinational treaties, the foreign judgments that may be recognised in Cyprus will depend on the provisions of the treaties and usually concern civil or commercial matters (but many also include judgments on matrimonial disputes). In terms of common law enforcement of foreign judgments, there are no restrictions as to the categories of judgments that may be recognised in Cyprus subject to considerations of public policy and due process discussed below.

3.4 Process of Enforcing Foreign Judgments

Judgments issued before the enactment of Regulation 1215/2012 are governed by Regulation (EC) 44/2001 on jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters (Brussels Regulation). The judgment creditor seeking to obtain a declaration of enforceability in Cyprus may apply ex parte to the court. Therefore, the judgment debtor will have no notice of the existence of the proceedings until the declaration is issued. Upon the issue of the declaration of enforceability, the pleadings along with the declaration of enforceability must be served on the debtor in accordance with Article 42 of Regulation 44/2001 and the judgment debtor will have a specific period of time within which they may appeal against the issue of declaration of enforceability. If no appeal is lodged, then the foreign judgment becomes enforceable in Cyprus and carries the same effect as if it was issued by the Cypriot courts. Judgments from EU Member States Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 1215/2012, a judgment given in a member state after 10 January 2015 that is enforceable in that member state shall be recognised as enforceable in another member state without any special procedure and without the need to obtain a certificate of enforceability by the courts of the member states where recognition is sought. According to Regulation 1215/2012, the court of origin shall, at the request of any interested party, issue the certificate of enforceability using the form set out in Annex I of the Regulation. This certificate, along with a copy of the judgment, needs to be served upon the party against whom the judgment is sought prior to proceeding to any enforcement step pursuant to the judgment in another member state. The judgment creditor has to produce: a copy of the judgment;

the standard certificate annexed to the Regulation; and

where necessary, a translation of the certificate and/or judgment. Any interested party may apply for a decision before the courts of the member state where recognition is sought that there are no grounds for refusal of recognition as referred to in Article 45 of the Regulation. Under no circumstances may a judgment given in a member state be reviewed as to its substance in the member state addressed. Judgments from Countries Sharing a Unilateral or Bilateral Treaty with Cyprus When the foreign judgment has been issued by a court of a country with which Cyprus has entered into a unilateral or bilateral treaty, the procedural provisions of such treaty will apply. In the absence of procedural provisions, the judgment creditor will follow the procedure provided for by Law 121(?)/2000, which states that the judgment creditor shall file an application by summons requesting a declaratory judgment for the recognition of the foreign judgment. The application is served upon the judgment debtor, who has the opportunity to oppose the application for recognition. The Law provides that the application should be fixed for hearing within four weeks from the date of the filing of the application and no postponement is granted unless there are exceptional reasons. For a judgment that may be recognised pursuant to the provisions of Cap 10, the Law provides that the judgment creditor may file an application to the court on an ex parte basis requesting the recognition of the foreign judgment. Upon the satisfaction of the court that the foreign judgment should be recognised in Cyprus, an order is issued to that effect. The court order should provide, in its order for recognition, for a specific period of time within which the judgment debtor may be allowed to file an application to set aside the order of recognition of the foreign judgment, if they so wish. During this period, the foreign judgment cannot be enforced. When recognition and enforcement of a foreign judgment is sought via a common law action, the judgment creditor initiates fresh proceedings by filing a writ of summons (usually specifically endorsed) and requesting relief identical to the relief provided for by the foreign judgment based on the existence of the judgment. Once the writ of summons is served upon the defendant, the plaintiff may apply by summons for summary judgment under Order 18 of the Civil Procedure Rules on the ground that the defendant has no defence to the claim. If the application is successful, the defendant will not be allowed to defend. This route of enforcement is only available when no other route of enforcement applies pursuant to any EU regulation, multilateral or bilateral treaty, or domestic statute.

3.5 Costs and Time Taken to Enforce Foreign Judgments

The legal costs involved and time required for filing applications for the registration of foreign judgments in Cyprus vary extensively depending on the engagement agreement entered into between the client and their counsel (ie, charging rates), the origin of the foreign judgment and applicable procedure, the reaction and any delaying tactics employed by the other side, the schedule of the court in fixing either the application for recognition or the application to set aside a previously recognised judgment, as the case may be, for hearing and later promptness in issuing a relevant judgment, etc. In addition, upon recognition of the judgment, the costs and time for actually proceeding with enforcement measures in order to satisfy the judgment debt will also vary depending on the nature of the assets available, the extent of the opposition/reaction of the judgment debtor and, of course, the schedule of the court in handling the enforcement procedure. In light of the above, it is impossible to give an estimation on the costs and time involved. Nevertheless, the most efficient method of recognition of judgment is the one provided for by the EU Regulation as well as Cap 10, as this entails the filing of an ex parte application for the recognition of the judgment. This means that the foreign judgment may be prima facie recognised relatively quickly, approximately within one to two weeks from the date of the filing of the ex parte application. However, since the judgment debtor has a right to apply for the setting aside of the judgment of recognition, the actual enforcement of the judgment will be delayed depending on the steps taken by the judgment debtor as well as the grounds of opposition. On average, this firm estimates that a by summons application, whether this is an application for recognition in accordance with the provisions of Law 121(I)/2000 or an application by the judgment debtor to set aside an already recognised judgment, may be adjudicated within three to five months from the date of filing of such application. The expenses associated with purchasing the court stamps necessary for filing the application as well as the relevant expenses associated with the service of any pleadings to judgment debtors are minimal.

3.6 Challenging Enforcement of Foreign Judgments