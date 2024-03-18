On 23 February 2024, the Cyprus Tax Department ("CTD") published a letter extending the deadline for the submission of the 2022 Income Tax Return for companies that have the obligation to submit the Table of SummarisedInformation ("TSI").

According to the letter, the CTD has clarified that the date of submission is extended to 30 November 2024 for the:

Income Tax Return form for the tax year 2022 for a person who is obliged, based on the provisions of Article 33(10) of the Income Tax Law, to submit the TSI; and

