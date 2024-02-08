On 1 February 2024, the Cyprus Tax Department ("CTD") published a letter updating the thresholds for preparing a Local File for the tax year 2022.

Currently, in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Law of 2002, as amended, the requirements for preparing a Local File apply to Cypriot tax resident persons and Permanent Establishments (PEs) of non-tax resident entities that are engaged in controlled transactions, i.e., with related parties, during a tax year, provided that the cumulative amount per category, exceeds or should have exceeded based on the arm's length principle the amount of EUR 750,000 (for all the categories of controlled transactions).

The stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, are in favor of increasing the threshold for the category of financial transactions for preparing a Local file to EUR 5 million. It should be noted that for loans the principal amount and accrued interest should be considered when examining whether the financial category exceeds the threshold.

In addition, the Ministry of Finance will propose increasing the threshold for all other categories of controlled transactions from EUR 750,000 to EUR 1 million.

Tax year 2022 – Local file thresholds