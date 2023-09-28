ARTICLE

According to the announcement made by the Ministry of Finance on 25/09/2023, the timely submission of the Individual Income Tax Declaration (TD1) for the year 2022 and the payment of any due tax/contributions is extended until October 31, 2023.

Σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση του Υπουργείου Οικονομικών στις 25/09/2023, η υποβολή της Ατομικής Δήλωσης του Φόρου Εισοδήματος (Τ.Φ.1) για το έτος 2022 και η καταβολή τυχόν οφειλών παρατείνονται έως τις 31 Οκτωβρίου 2023.

