On 10 February 2023, the Cyprus Tax Department released a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) with the purpose of clarifying certain provisions of the Articles 33 and 33C of the Income Tax Law, which relate to the adoption of the transfer pricing legislation by Cyprus as from 1 January 2022.

In addition to the FAQ that were published earlier, the Cyprus Tax Department added 3 new clarifying questions and answers. Click here to find the leaflet for more details.

This informational leaflet presents the questions and corresponding answers as published in the Tax Department website. The FAQs are expected to be expanded with additional questions in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.