Cyprus:
FAQ To The New Transfer Pricing Legislation - 28 March 2023
04 April 2023
KPMG in Cyprus
On 10 February 2023, the Cyprus Tax Department released a set of
frequently asked questions (FAQs) with the purpose of clarifying
certain provisions of the Articles 33 and 33C of the Income Tax
Law, which relate to the adoption of the transfer pricing
legislation by Cyprus as from 1 January 2022.
In addition to the FAQ that were published earlier, the Cyprus
Tax Department added 3 new clarifying questions and answers. Click here to find the leaflet
for more details.
This informational leaflet presents the questions and
corresponding answers as published in the Tax Department website.
The FAQs are expected to be expanded with additional questions in
the future.
