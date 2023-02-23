On 10 February 2023, the Cyprus Tax Department released a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) with the purpose of clarifying certain provisions of the Articles 33 and 33C of the Income Tax Law, which relate to the adoption of the transfer pricing legislation by Cyprus as from 1 January 2022.

This informational leaflet presents the questions and corresponding answers as published in the Tax Department website. The FAQs are expected to be expanded with additional questions in the future.

Interested persons are encouraged to read the informative leaflet that was prepared by the dedicated transfer pricing team of KPMG in Cyprus and reach out if more information or assistance is needed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.