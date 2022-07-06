ARTICLE

On 30 June 2022 the Cyprus parliament has voted into law the long-anticipated documentation requirements on transfer pricing (law and regulations). The law and regulations are aligned with the recommendations set forth in the Transfer Pricing Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and Tax Administrations published by the OECD.

The documentation requirements apply to Cypriot tax resident persons and Permanent Establishments (PE's) of non-tax resident entities for certain transactions undertaken with related parties. The aim of the new law and regulations is to ensure compliance of covered entities with the arm's length principle.

