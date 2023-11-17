Our law firm maintains a wide portfolio of clients for whom we have registered a European Union Trademark. We carry more than 25 years experience in trademark law and intellectual property matters.

Cyprus being a country member of the European Union offers unique opportunities for trademark registration and exploitation of intellectual property rights.

In this article I take you through the key steps to register a trademark in the European Union.

What is an EU trademark.

An EU trademark is a trademark registered under the EU trademark system which grants you exclusive rights for your trademark in current and future Member States of the European Union through a single registration, filed online. The application is filed with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office).

What are the benefits of trademark registration in Europe.

The possibility to register via a single application a trademark that will offer protection in all EU 27 countries offers tremendous advantages to entrepreneurs and businesses.

One simple procedure to protect your brand

One registration procedure in one language gives you a trade mark that is valid in all EU countries for 10 years. It can be renewed indefinitely, 10 years at a time.

Builds an asset and establishes your rights

An EU trade mark gives you an exclusive right in all EU countries at a reasonable cost.

Defends you against rival marks

You can enforce your trade mark in a market of almost 500 million consumers.

Protects you against counterfeiting and fraud

If someone uses your trade mark without your consent, you can take legal action.

What types of trademarks are protected?

There are a multitude of possibilities for EU trademark registration and your application may take different shape or form. These are:

Word Mark . A word mark consists exclusively of words or letters or numbers or other standard typographic characters, or of a combination of any of those.

. A word mark consists exclusively of words or letters or numbers or other standard typographic characters, or of a combination of any of those. Figurative mark . A trade mark where non-standard characters, stylisation or layout, or a graphic feature or a colour are used. They can consist exclusively of figurative elements or of a combination of verbal and figurative elements.

. A trade mark where non-standard characters, stylisation or layout, or a graphic feature or a colour are used. They can consist exclusively of figurative elements or of a combination of verbal and figurative elements. Shape mark . A shape mark is, or extends to, a three-dimensional shape. It can include containers, packaging, the product itself or its appearance.

. A shape mark is, or extends to, a three-dimensional shape. It can include containers, packaging, the product itself or its appearance. Position mark . This mark shows the specific way in which the mark is placed or affixed to a product.

. This mark shows the specific way in which the mark is placed or affixed to a product. Pattern mark . This mark consists exclusively of a set of elements that are repeated regularly.

. This mark consists exclusively of a set of elements that are repeated regularly. Colour mark . A colour mark is either just a single colour or a combination of colours (without contours).

. A colour mark is either just a single colour or a combination of colours (without contours). Sound mark . A sound mark consists exclusively of a sound or a combination of sounds.

. A sound mark consists exclusively of a sound or a combination of sounds. Motion mark . A motion mark consists of, or extends to, a movement or a change in the position of the elements of a mark.

. A motion mark consists of, or extends to, a movement or a change in the position of the elements of a mark. Multimedia mark . A multimedia mark consists of, or extends to, a combination of images and sound.

. A multimedia mark consists of, or extends to, a combination of images and sound. Hologram mark. A hologram mark consists of elements with holographic characteristics.

Goods and services

In the European Union trademark registry there is a pre-defined goods and services database and it is recommended to follow it as a guide.

Trademark search.

Before filing a trade mark application we will run a trade mark search based on the information you provide us and advise as to the registrability of your trademark. This is an essential step in order to avoid unnecessary complications in the future.

What are the fees?

When you apply for an EU trade mark, you have to pay the basic fee within 1 month of when the EUIPO receives the application.

The basic fee covers one class of goods or services for €850.

The fee for the second class is €50.

The fee for three or more classes is €150 for each class.

What is the validity of an EU trademark?

An EU trade mark is valid for 10 years. It can be renewed indefinitely, 10 years at a time for each renewal.

How to apply for registration.

Registration of an EU trademark is easy and can take place in a relatively short period of time.

Our law firm can assist you to register quickly and smoothly your trademark in Cyprus or the European Union under the European Union Intellectual Property EUIPO in three easy steps.

Click here to download our Trademark Application form – TradeMarkApplicationForm2023

Complete the form including as many details as possilbe.

Send it by email as an attachment by clicking here.

We will get back to you with the details and a quote the soonest possible!

