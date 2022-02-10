ARTICLE

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) recently announced a new grant scheme, the SME Fund, which aims to offer support to EU Small and Medium sized enterprises (SMEs) with the protection of their intellectual property (IP) rights, more information available here.

The SME Fund is a European Commission initiative implemented by the EUIPO to offer financial support to EU SMEs and will operate from 10.01.2022 until 16.12.2022.

Applications can be filed by an owner, an employee or an authorized representative of an EU SME acting on its behalf.

AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC

