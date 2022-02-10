European Union:
EU SMEs Intellectual Property Rights │ SME Fund
10 February 2022
AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) recently
announced a new grant scheme, the SME Fund, which aims to offer
support to EU Small and Medium sized enterprises (SMEs) with the
protection of their intellectual property (IP) rights, more
information available here.
The SME Fund is a European Commission initiative implemented by
the EUIPO to offer financial support to EU SMEs and will operate
from 10.01.2022 until 16.12.2022.
Applications can be filed by an owner, an employee or an
authorized representative of an EU SME acting on its behalf.
