The Intellectual and Industrial Property Section of the Department of the Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property has recently released the Intellectual Property Rights ('IPRs') statistics regarding the year 2021. Of particular importance are the registrations and renewal statistics as shown by the graphic representations below, which can also be found here.

Registrations of IPRs in the year 2021

Industrial Designs: CY & INT Trademarks: CY & EU Patents: Total registrations (per IPR) in the year 2021 8 1729 1103 Total registrations (per IPR) for the year 2020 13 1865 1234

Renewals of IPRs in the year 2021

Industrial Designs: Trademarks: Patents: Total renewals (per IPR) in the year 2021 24 1481 7802 Total renewals (per IPR) for the year 2020 17 1945 8544

On the basis of the above, the negative impact of the global pandemic of COVID-19 on the registration and renewal of IP rights, particularly trademarks which could be seen as an indicator of the business activity in any given country, is evident. When comparing 2021 IP registration and renewal figures with those for 2020 we can observe that the total registrations of Trademarks and Patents for the year 2021 have a slight decrease to the total registrations in 2020. Taking the renewals under consideration, we can observe that the total number of renewals in the year 2021 were 464 less than the total number of renewals in 2020.

