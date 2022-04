ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Cyprus

Facebook's 'Meta' Transformation And The Complexity Of Rebranding Dennemeyer Group One imagines that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tries to focus on the big picture above all.

The Impact Of Legislative Updates On The Media Market– Key Takeaways ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme On 9 February 2021, the Chamber of Deputies voted a law that implements Directive (EU) 2018/1808 of 14 November 2018 into Luxembourg law.

The UAE's Advertising Business Group Releases Its First Ethical Guidelines For Gender Portrayal In Advertising And Marketing Communication Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz The UAE's Advertising Business Group (ABG) recently made a significant step towards addressing the portrayal of gender in advertising by releasing its first Ethical Guidelines for Gender Portrayal...

CSSF: Marketing Of Foreign UCIs Other Than The Closed-ended Type To Retail Investors In Luxembourg Ogier On 23 December 2020, the Luxembourg financial sector supervisory authority (the CSSF) published the Regulation N° 20-10 laying down the implementing measures of Article 100(1)

La Gestión De Mercadeo Al Emprender (Video) CLD Legal Son muchos los elementos y factores que entran en juego al momento de iniciar un negocio.