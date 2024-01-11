ARTICLE

In recent years, Cyprus has emerged as a preferred destination for international and regional headquarters of tech multinationals. Its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Africa, and Asia, coupled with its European Union (EU) membership, positions Cyprus as an increasingly attractive choice for tech decision-makers looking to establish a foothold in a dynamic and strategic business environment.

We summarise below the key factors driving tech companies to choose Cyprus.

Geographic advantage

Cyprus, distinguished by its singular geographical location, emerges as a vital asset for businesses, affording convenient access to markets traversing three continents. This strategic positioning not only facilitates seamless trade and transportation but also establishes Cyprus as an optimal hub for technology companies aspiring to cultivate a global presence.

Strategic access to EU market

As a member of the EU and the Eurozone, Cyprus extends businesses strategic access to a substantial market comprising 500 million EU citizens and enjoys the advantages of over 40 EU trade agreements. This membership affords a steadfast economic and regulatory framework, cultivating an environment conducive to sustainable business expansion.

Robust regulatory framework

The regulatory framework in Cyprus conforms to established EU standards, and its legal system, founded on UK common law principles, delivers a sense of familiarity and consistency for international businesses. This harmonization serves to fortify a secure and predictable business environment within the jurisdiction.

Skilled talent

Cyprus boasts a diverse and exceptionally skilled workforce characterized by extensive experience, educational qualifications, and multilingual proficiency. This wealth of talent significantly bolsters the flourishing technology ecosystem, rendering Cyprus an appealing destination for enterprises in search of highly skilled professionals.

Cost competitiveness

One of the compelling factors for technology companies is the cost competitiveness associated with operating in Cyprus. The expenditures for technical and professional support in Cyprus are notably lower when juxtaposed with those in other European Union countries, thereby amplifying the overall cost-effectiveness of business operations.

High quality of life

Beyond business considerations, Cyprus presents an exceptional quality of life. With access to high-quality healthcare, private English-speaking schools, low crime rates, and an inviting Mediterranean lifestyle, the country establishes a holistic environment that positively influences the well-being of professionals and their families.

Personal tax incentives

Cyprus stands as an attractive destination for individuals seeking favorable tax treatment, offering a comprehensive set of income tax incentives. Tax residents benefit from exemptions on dividend and interest income, specific employment-related earnings, and lump-sum payments. Furthermore, Cyprus provides tax credit relief for income taxed abroad, with specialized tax modes designed for overseas pensions, enhancing its appeal for efficient and strategic tax planning.

Innovative corporate tax incentives

Cyprus stands out as an appealing destination for businesses due to its advantageous corporate tax regime. With a competitive tax rate of 12.5%, one of the lowest in the EU, it offers a compelling proposition for enterprises seeking favorable tax conditions. Notable features include exemptions from corporate tax on various income sources, such as dividend income, profits from securities sales, and non-business-related interest income. Additionally, businesses benefit from a notional interest deduction for investments and a robust network of double tax treaties covering around 60 countries, providing strategic advantages in international operations. Furthermore, the flexibility offered in dealing with tax losses, including carry-forward and surrender for group relief, enhances the overall tax benefits for corporations, solidifying Cyprus's position as an ideal choice for those seeking a tax-efficient business environment.

Tax efficient Intellectual Property (IP) regime

Cyprus's IP regime offers a strategic framework for businesses engaged in intellectual pursuits. Acknowledging various qualifying intangible assets, including patents and computer software, the regime, notably, excludes assets like trademarks and business names. Operating on a nexus approach, the IP regime correlates the eligibility for an 80% tax exemption to the level of research and development (R&D) expenditure, providing substantial tax advantages. Intangible assets, whether qualifying or not, can be tax-amortized over their useful economic life, with a maximum period of 20 years. The disposal of intellectual property follows specific tax treatments, granting businesses flexibility based on the transaction's nature. This nuanced and comprehensive IP regime solidifies Cyprus's standing as an attractive choice for enterprises managing and optimizing their intellectual property assets.

Cyprus tech ecosystem support

The Cyprus government is dedicated to positioning the country as a technology hub and has introduced initiatives to attract tech companies, implementing national strategies to support innovation and tech integration into the economy. Concurrently, amendments to immigration policies, notably the Blue Visa legislation, streamline staff relocation through expedited processes for acquiring relevant work permits. These measures underscore the government's commitment to facilitating the relocation of individuals and groups, enhancing Cyprus's appeal as a destination for those considering such a move.

To conclude, Cyprus offers a compelling package for tech companies and individuals seeking an advantageous environment for business expansion. Its strategic location, regulatory alignment, skilled workforce, cost competitiveness, and high quality of life position it as an ideal hub. The combination of personal and corporate tax incentives, along with the Intellectual Property (IP) regime, presents a strong proposition, establishing Cyprus as a premier destination for tech and business endeavors. The country's commitment to innovation, growth, and a favorable economic environment, backed by government initiatives, underscores its escalating prominence in the global business landscape. Cyprus stands as a strategic and resilient choice for those aiming to thrive in the dynamic tech industry amid the prevailing economic challenges worldwide.

