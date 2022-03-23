RSM in Cyprus is amongst the leading professional services providers offering a comprehensive range of audit, tax, and consulting services with a presence in Limassol, Paphos and Nicosia, jointly with the other RSM in Europe launches the 4th edition of Commercial Real Estate Tax Guides 2022.

The real estate tax guides provide a comprehensive overview of real estate taxes to investors, stakeholders and companies engaged in the real estate market. The guides present the real estate cycle to interested parties, providing them with practical advice on acquiring, holding, and selling commercial real estate units owned directly or indirectly by domestic investors, international investors, and legal entities. Real estate units can be owned by numerous legal entities, including investment funds, partnerships, trusts and registered and privately held companies.

RSM Cyprus is part of RSM International, the 6th largest international audit, tax, and consulting network globally, with firms in over 123 countries, including the world's top 40 major business centres. As RSM, we have a workforce of over 51.000 people and 860 offices across the regions of Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, MENA, North and Latin America.

The Power of Being Understood is the notion we follow.

As an integrated team, we share skills, insight and resources that assist us in acquiring powerful knowledge that is based on a deep understanding of our client's business. This is how we empower our clients to move forward with confidence and realise their full potential.

According to Onno Adriaansens, Head Real Estate Desk RSM Netherlands and Co-chairman RSM European Real Estate Group.

"The fourth edition of the Guides to Commercial Real Estate Taxation in Europe underlines one of our core principles: think globally, act locally. Information on local tax and auditing principles in 23 European countries enables our clients and partners to facilitate cross-border real estate transactions that support their business development goals. Each of RSM's local real estate desks is the catalyst to connect with RSM's extensive global network of real estate experts and a significant group of industry-focused professionals.

CYPRUS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TAX GUIDES 2022 EDITION

RSM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE TAX GUIDES 2022 EDITION

