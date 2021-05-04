ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

All companies incorporated in Cyprus are required to pay a fixed annual levy of €350 to the Registrar of Companies. The maximum levy for groups is set at €20.000.

The levy must be paid by 30th of June of each year.

In case where the levy is not paid within the prescribed period the following penalties will apply:

10 % penalty if the levy is not paid within 2 months.

30 % penalty if the levy is not paid within 5 months.

If the levy is not paid within 5 months the Registrar of Companies will remove the company from its registry. The return of the company to the registry can be effected within two years with the payment of a levy of €500 per annum and thereafter with the payment of a levy of €750 per annum.

Originally published 03 February 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.