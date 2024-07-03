ARTICLE
3 July 2024

Extended Deadline For The Submission Of Personal Income Tax Declaration For The Fiscal Year Of 2023

The Cyprus Tax Department announced that, based on Ministerial Decree Council dated 21 June 2024, the submission of Income Tax declaration for individuals and payment of the tax due for fiscal year 2023 is extended until October 31, 2024.

Individuals with gross income below the amount of EUR 19.500 are exempted from the submission of personal Income Tax declaration for the tax year of 2023.

