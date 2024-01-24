According to the Cyprus Income Tax Law, Cyprus companies have the obligation to submit a temporary tax assessment/estimation of their 2023 chargeable income

The temporary tax assessment/estimation is payable in two equal installments, before or on the following dates:

– 31 July 2023

– 31 December 2023

A 10% surcharge is imposed on the difference between the tax as finally determined in the relevant annual report (financial statements) and the temporary tax assessment/estimation when the temporary assessment/estimation is less than 75% of the chargeable income. Revised tax assessments/estimations can be submitted online through the Cyprus Tax Department Portal website on or before 31 December 2023

Cyprus Companies that pay their taxes after the due dates penalty and interest are imposed.

If according to the company's estimates, there is no taxable income or any tax due, the Cyprus Company is not required to make a declaration.

The settlement of Cyprus companies' provisional tax payments can be done through the Cyprus Tax Department portal website

Cyprus companies' provisional tax online payment for the year 2023

The settlement of Cyprus companies' provisional tax payment is done through the Cyprus Tax Department portal through the following link:

https://taxportal.mof.gov.cy/

Originally published December 6, 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.