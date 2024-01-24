Amendment to the Special Defence Contribution rate applied on interest income

On 20 December 2023, an amending law was published regarding the Special Defence Contribution Law, which determines that the rate of the Special Defence Contribution imposed on interest received by residents in the Republic is reduced from 30% to 17%.

Originally published January 10, 2023.

