Cyprus:
Amendment To The Special Defence Contribution Rate Applied On Interest Income
24 January 2024
Amendment to the Special Defence Contribution rate applied on
interest income
On 20 December 2023, an amending law was published regarding the
Special Defence Contribution Law, which determines that the rate of
the Special Defence Contribution imposed on interest received by
residents in the Republic is reduced from 30% to 17%.
