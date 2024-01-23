Επιβολή και Είσπραξη τέλους 0,4% σύμφωνα με τον, περί του Κεντρικού Φορέα Ισότιμης Κατανομής Βαρών (ΚΦΙΚΒ), για μεταβιβάσεις που διενεργήθηκαν διά πώλησης κατά την περίοδο 22/02/2021 μέχρι 18/11/2022

Το Τμήμα Φορολογίας ενημερώνει ότι βρίσκεται σε διαδικασία αποστολής ειδοποιήσεων για την είσπραξη τέλους ΚΦΙΚΒ σε πρόσωπα που κατά την περίοδο μεταξύ 22/02/2021 έως 18/11/2022 μεταβίβασαν ακίνητη περιουσία διά πώλησης. Με τη σχετική γνωστοποίηση, ορίζεται η προθεσμία έως 31/12/2023 για την πληρωμή του τέλους χωρίς την επιβολή χρηματικών επιβαρύνσεων και τόκων, βάσει της απόφασης του Εφόρου Φορολογίας ημερομηνίας 21/11/2022. Μετά την ημερομηνία αυτή (31/12/2023), οι νόμιμες χρηματικές επιβαρύνσεις και οι τόκοι θα επιβάλλονται μέχρι την πλήρη εξόφληση.

Επισημαίνεται ότι όσοι έχουν μεταβιβάσει ακίνητη περιουσία διά πώλησης κατά το παραπάνω διάστημα και δεν έχουν λάβει σχετική ειδοποίηση οφειλής, θα πρέπει είτε (α) να αναζητήσουν τη σχετική οφειλή στη Φορολογική Πύλη – «Κατάσταση Οφειλής» και να προχωρήσουν σε εξόφληση ή (β) να επισκεφτούν τα κατά τόπους Επαρχιακά Γραφεία του Τμήματος Φορολογίας, παρέχοντας όλα τα απαραίτητα στοιχεία για τη εξόφληση της οφειλής.

Obligation to pay the Fee of the Central Agency for Equal Distribution of Burdens (C.A.E.D.B.) 0.4% due to the transfer of immovable property through sale during the period 22/02/2021 until 18/11/2022.

The Tax Department informs that it is in the process of sending notices for (C.A.E.D.B.) Fee to persons who, during the period 22/02/2021 to 18/11/2022, transferred immovable property through sale. With the relevant notification, the deadline until 31/12/2023 is set for the settlement of the payment of the Fee without the imposition of monetary charges and interest, as per the decision of the Tax Commissioner dated 21/11/2022. After this date (31/12/2023), the statutory monetary charges and interest will be imposed until full payment.

It is pointed out that those who have transferred immovable property through sale during the above period and have not received the relevant notice of debt, should either (a) look for the relevant debt in the Tax Portal – "Debt Status" and proceed with payment or (b) to visit the local District Offices of the Tax Department, providing all the necessary information to settle the debt.

Originally published December 4, 2023.

