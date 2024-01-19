Cyprus:
Reduction Of Special Defence Contribution Rate On Interest
19 January 2024
KPMG in Cyprus
Following the publication in the Government
Gazette on 20 December 2023 of Law N.157(I)/2023 and with effect
from 1 January 2024, the Special Defence Contribution rate on
interest received or credited by every person (individual and
company) who is resident in the Republic is reduced from 30% to
17%.
Μείωση
συντελεστή
Έκτακτης
Εισφοράς
για την Άμυνα
σε τόκους
Με ισχύ
από 1
Ιανουαρίου
2024,
δημοσιεύτηκε
στην Επίσημη
Εφημερίδα
της
Δημοκρατίας
στις 20
Δεκεμβρίου
2023, ο Νόμος
Ν.157(Ι)/2023 ο
οποίος
τροποποιεί
τον
συντελεστή
Έκτακτης
Εισφοράς
για την Άμυνα
που
επιβάλλεται
σε τόκους
που
λαμβάνει ή
πιστώνεται
κάθε
πρόσωπο
(άτομο και
εταιρεία)
που είναι
κάτοικος
στη
Δημοκρατία
από 30% σε 17%.
