Following the publication in the Government Gazette on 20 December 2023 of Law N.157(I)/2023 and with effect from 1 January 2024, the Special Defence Contribution rate on interest received or credited by every person (individual and company) who is resident in the Republic is reduced from 30% to 17%.

Μείωση συντελεστή Έκτακτης Εισφοράς για την Άμυνα σε τόκους

Με ισχύ από 1 Ιανουαρίου 2024, δημοσιεύτηκε στην Επίσημη Εφημερίδα της Δημοκρατίας στις 20 Δεκεμβρίου 2023, ο Νόμος Ν.157(Ι)/2023 ο οποίος τροποποιεί τον συντελεστή Έκτακτης Εισφοράς για την Άμυνα που επιβάλλεται σε τόκους που λαμβάνει ή πιστώνεται κάθε πρόσωπο (άτομο και εταιρεία) που είναι κάτοικος στη Δημοκρατία από 30% σε 17%.

