RSM Cyprus releases the annual comprehensive digital edition of Cyprus Tax Facts 2024.

Our tax experts have diligently researched and gathered all the essential information related to individuals and legal entities.

Cyprus Tax Facts 2024 aims to provide readers with valuable insights into Cyprus's tax framework requirements.

This year's guide includes, amongst others, a wide range of topics, providing updated information on issues relevant to individuals and legal entities, including:

Personal Taxation

Corporate Taxation

Special Defence Contribution

Capital Gains Tax

Central Agency for Equal Distribution of Burdens Contribution for Disposal of Immovable Property

Value Added Tax (VAT)

Transfer fees by the Department of Land and surveys

Social Insurance

General Healthcare System

Transfer Pricing Requirements

Mandatory Disclosure Requirements (DAC6)

Mandatory Disclosure Requirements (DAC7)

Double Tax Treaties

Tax calendar 2024

It is important to note that the Cyprus Tax Facts 2024 is a helpful reference tool for taxpayers since it includes all the taxation requirements applicable to individuals and legal entities.

The legislation and regulations are subject to change, affecting tax compliance and planning methods. Therefore, even though the tax insights have been carefully gathered and presented, we strongly advise all readers to seek advice from RSM Cyprus tax specialists, to receive personalised consultations for their specific tax concerns and matters.

Download: RSM Cyprus Tax Facts 2024