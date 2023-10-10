The objective of the present Indirect Tax Update is to inform you that the Tax Department has extended the deadline for submission of the VAT return and payment of the VAT due, as follows:
|
VAT Period
|
Extended Submission Deadline
|
01/06/2023-31/08/2023
|
16 October 2023
The extension was deemed necessary as the Tax Department's Computer Systems will be temporarily offline between 6 October 2023 (3:30 p.m.) up until 8 October 2023, for the purpose of upgrading the Government Hub Network which will be back in operation on 9 October 2023.
Παράταση υποβολής δήλωσης και πληρωμής Φ.Π.Α.
Σκοπός του παρόντος Ενημερωτικού Εντύπου Φ.Π.Α. είναι η ενημέρωσή σας αναφορικά με την παράταση της καταληκτικής ημερομηνίας υποβολής της δήλωσης και πληρωμής του οφειλόμενου φόρου που προκύπτει, ως ακολούθως:
|
Φορολογική Περίοδος
|
Ημερομηνία Υποβολής Μέχρι
|
01/06/2023-31/08/2023
|
16 Οκτωβρίου 2023
Η παράταση κρίθηκε επιβεβλημένη λόγω διακοπής στη Λειτουργία των Μηχανογραφικών Συστημάτων του Τμήματος Φορολογίας που θα πραγματοποιηθεί από τις 6 Οκτωβρίου 2023 (ώρα 15:30) μέχρι και τις 8 Οκτωβρίου 2023, για σκοπούς αναβάθμισης του Κυβερνητικού Κόμβου Διαδικτύου. Ο Κυβερνητικός Κόμβος Διαδικτύου αναμένεται να επαναλειτουργήσει στις 9 Οκτωβρίου 2023.
