On October 3rd, 2023 Cyprus Tax Authorities announced the extension of the submission of the VAT for the period 01/06/2023 – 31/08/2023.
The new submission date for the above-mentioned VAT period is October 16th, 2023. The deferral is induced by the reboot of the Tax Department IT platform scheduled from 15:30 October 6th to 8th.
Submitting and settling any VAT from October 17th onwards (for the VAT period 01/06/2023-31/08/2023) shall be considered late submission and a surcharge of 100 EUR will be charged, along with a 10% of the VAT due and additional interests until the full payment.
