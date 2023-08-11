CyprusTax Department would like to inform that for documents processing with variable fees purposes, a new version of the Stamp Duty calculator has been uploaded on the website under Direct Taxation – Other Information – Stamp Duty Calculator, replacing the previous one.

Under the same section, a guide has been uploaded regarding the use of the tool.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that for corporate, revised and overdue contracts (over thirty (30) days from their signature) stamp duties will be calculated in District Offices only.

