Cyprus:
Filing Of Individual's Tax Return 2022
21 July 2023
KPMG in Cyprus
The Tax Department has announced on July 15th, 2023
that taxpayers can now proceed with the filing of
Individual's Tax Return for the tax year 2022.
Έναρξη
υποβολής
Δήλωσης
Ατόμου 2022
Το Τμήμα
Φορολογίας
με
ανακοίνωση
του
ημερομηνίας
15 Ιουλίου 2023,
ενημερώνει
τους
φορολογούμενους
για την έναρξη
υποβολής
Δήλωσης
Εισοδήματος
Ατόμου για
το
φορολογικό
έτος 2022.
Πατήστε
εδώ για την
σχετική
ανακοίνωση
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
