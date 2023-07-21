ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The Tax Department has announced on July 15 th , 2023 that taxpayers can now proceed with the filing of Individual's Tax Return for the tax year 2022.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Cyprus

Bill Of Law Implementing The EU Public CbC Reporting ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme The draft law 8158 transposing EU Directive 2021/2101 amending Directive 2013/34/EU as regards disclosure of income tax information by certain undertakings and branches ("EU public country-by-country ("CbC")...

Amendments To Income Tax Law: Extended Exemption For Non-Resident Employees Eurofast On June 22, 2023, the Plenum of the Parliament introduced an important amendment to the Income Tax Law, extending the existing provisions of the income tax exemption for individuals employed in the Republic.

Finance Bill 2023 – An Overview For Businesses Orison Legal On 07 July 2023, the Cabinet approved the introduction of the Finance (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2023 into the National Assembly. The object of the Bill is to provide for the implementation of the measures...

Exclusive Toll Manufacturer Does Not Constitute A Fixed Establishment Of Its Principal Loyens & Loeff On 29 June 2022, the Court of Justice of the European Union ("the ECJ") rendered its judgment in the ‘Cabot Plastics' case (C-232/22) completing its string of subsequent decisions...

New Double Tax Treaty Concluded Between Luxembourg And The United Kingdom ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme On 7 June 2022, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom signed a new double tax treaty ("Treaty"). The treaty is a general modernisation of the treaty signed in 1967...