The Tax Department has announced on July 15th, 2023 that taxpayers can now proceed with the filing of Individual's Tax Return for the tax year 2022.

Click here for the relevant announcement

Έναρξη υποβολής Δήλωσης Ατόμου 2022

Το Τμήμα Φορολογίας με ανακοίνωση του ημερομηνίας 15 Ιουλίου 2023, ενημερώνει τους φορολογούμενους για την έναρξη υποβολής Δήλωσης Εισοδήματος Ατόμου για το φορολογικό έτος 2022.

Πατήστε εδώ για την σχετική ανακοίνωση

