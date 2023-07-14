|Contributions %
|
2023
|
2022
|Employer
|8,3
|8,3
|Employee
|8,3
|8,3
The rate of Social insurance contributions is applied to a maximum level of emoluments. The maximum level of emoluments for 2023 is €60.060 (weekly €1.155/monthly €5.005) (for year 2022 the levels were €58.080, €1.117, €4.840, for year 2021 the levels were €57.408, €1.104, €4.784, for year 2020 the levels were €54.864, €1.055, €4.572, and for year 2019 the levels were €54.648, €1.051, €4.554 respectively).
The rate of 8,3% applies for both the employer and the employee as from 1 January 2019 and for the next five years. Thereafter, the rate will increase every five years by 0,5% until it reaches 10,3% as from 1 January 2039.
Other employer's contributions
The employer makes the following other contributions based on employee's emoluments:
|%
|Social cohesion fund
|2,0*
|Redundancy fund
|1,2**
|Industrial training fund
|0,5**
|Holiday fund (if not exempt)
|8,0**
* Social cohesion fund is calculated on total emoluments and has no maximum level
** Restricted to the maximum level of emoluments as with the social insurance contributions
As from 1 January 2019 the contributions of self-employed persons are 15,6% of their income (14,6% for 2014-2018). Thereafter, the rate will increase by 1% every five years until it reaches 19,6% as from 1 January 2039. The amount of the contributions is subject to a lower and a maximum limit, depending on the profession or trade of the Self-Employed Person. These limits are set on an annual basis.
