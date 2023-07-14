Estate duty has been abolished since 1 January 2000.

The executor/ administrator of the estate of the deceased, is however required by the Deceased Persons Estate Law, to submit to the tax authorities a statement of assets and liabilities of the deceased within six months from the date of death.

