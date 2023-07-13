With effect as from 1 January 2022, transfer pricing documentation requirements have been introduced. The transfer pricing documentation compliance obligations include the preparation of Master File, Cyprus Local File, and Summary Table for Cyprus tax resident persons and PEs of non-Cyprus tax resident persons situated in Cyprus that engage in transactions with related parties. A formal Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) procedure has also been introduced. Specific penalties for noncompliance with the new obligations are now in place.

Transfer Pricing Documentation

As from 1 January 2022, Cyprus tax resident persons and PEs of non-Cyprus tax resident persons situated in Cyprus that engage in domestic and/or cross-border controlled transactions, subject to exemptions mentioned below, are required to prepare, on an annual basis, a Transfer Pricing Documentation File, which consists of the 'Master File' and the 'Cyprus Local File'.

Contents

The required contents of the Master File and Cyprus Local File closely follow the definition and suggested contents of Master File and Local File as per the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines (and BEPS Action 13 Report).

Exemptions

The following exemptions apply:

Master File: Only Cyprus tax resident entities that are the ultimate parent or surrogate parent entity of a multinational enterprise (MNE) group falling under the scope of country-by-country (CbC) reporting have an obligation to prepare and maintain a Master File. All other persons are exempt from this obligation.

Local File: Persons that engage in controlled transactions with arm's-length value less than EUR 750,000 per annum, per transaction category in aggregate (e.g. sale/purchase of goods, provision/receipt of services, financing transactions, receipt/payment of IP licensing/royalties, others) are exempt from the obligation to prepare a Cyprus Local File.

Quality Review

A person who holds a Practicing Certificate from the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC) or another approved by the Council of Ministers body of certified auditors in Cyprus is expected to perform a Quality Review of the Cyprus Local File.

Format and language

The Transfer Pricing Documentation File should be maintained by the taxpayer in electronic or paper format and may be prepared in a generally acceptable language, preferably in English; however, the Tax Authorities may may request its translation in Greek if necessary.

Relevant deadlines

The Transfer Pricing Documentation File (consisting of the Master File and Local File as applicable) must be prepared and be subject to Quality Review (if necessary) on an annual basis, by the deadline of filing the Income Tax Return for the relevant tax year. The Transfer Pricing Documentation File needs to be retained in compliance with the general document retention obligations for tax purposes; however, it should be submitted to the Tax Authorities upon request (e.g. for the purpose of tax audit) and specifically within 60 days from the date of such request. Penalties shall be imposed for late or non filing.

Transfer Pricing Documentation File updates

The Transfer Pricing Documentation File must be updated on an annual basis and include details regarding the impact of market fluctuations or other events on the information and analyses included therein.

Summary Table

A Summary Table must be prepared by all taxpayers that engage in controlled transactions on an annual basis, disclosing details regarding such transactions, including the names and tax identification codes of the related counterparties, and the respective values per transaction category (sale/ purchase of goods, provision/receipt of services, financing transactions, receipt/payment of IP licences/royalties, others). The Summary Table must be submitted electronically together with the Income Tax Return for the relevant tax year.

APA

The new Regulations introduce a formal APA procedure. Specifically, Cyprus tax resident persons and non-Cyprus tax resident persons that have a PE situated in Cyprus may submit to the Tax Authorities an APA request with respect to current or future domestic or cross-border controlled transactions. The APA may cover the various conditions and assumptions relevant for determining the arm's length pricing of the controlled transactions for a specific period. The Tax Authorities examine the APA request and either approve or reject it.

