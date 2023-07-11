On June 9, 2023, the Cyprus Tax Authorities announced that an obligation to prepare and submit a Tax Return for 2023 is applicable only to individuals whose annual gross income exceeds € 19,500.

Be advised that Cyprus Tax Authorities have not uploaded 2022 Tax Return in TAXISNET (the system for Taxpayers to submit initial Tax Returns). Once uploaded, notifications on updates will be sent by email to all Cyprus citizens registered with Tax Authorities.

Eurofast team have been well-versed in the provision of Tax Advisory and Payroll Services for many years now. Our professionals are apt to guide you through last-minute challenges affecting mandatory tax procedures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.