The Cyprus Tax Department has recently announced that, pursuant to a Decree of the Council of Ministers published on 9 June 2023 (ΚΔΠ 183/2023), the deadline to file an Individual's Tax Return (with the exception of self-employed individuals who prepare audited financial statements) for the Tax Year 2022, and the payment date of the relevant due tax as per the return, is extended to 2 October 2023. Self-employed persons, employees, and pensioners, whose total gross income for the year 2022 does not exceed €19.500, are exempt from the obligation to file an Individuals' 2022 Tax Return (T.D.1).

More information on the announcements can be viewed in here.

